Taiwan solar cell makers forced to lower prices

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based solar cell makers have lowered prices under pressure from clients eyeing opportunities from the China government's latest project to build model PV power stations, according to industry sources.

Many China mono-Si wafer firms outsource solar cell production to Taiwan makers using wafers from these clients, and in order to compete for orders related to the China government project, the China firms are looking to reduce costs by asking their Taiwan production partners to lower quotes for mono-Si PERC cells, the sources noted. But not all Taiwan-based PERC cell makers have accepted the demand, and some of them have been looking for altrenative sources for mono-Si wafers.

Taiwan-based poly-Si solar cell makers also rely heavily on wafer supply and orders from China, and they are also coming under pricing pressure from China, the sources indicated.

As the Taiwan government is encoruaing PV power generation in the country, local solar cell makers have mostly started production of PV modules for sale in their home market and some of them have even been engaged in power generation projects in order to improve business.