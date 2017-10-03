Solartech, Danen see increased September revenues

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Solar cell maker Solartech Energy and solar poly-Si wafer maker Danen Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$624 million (US$20.6 million) and NT$87 million for September respectively, the former increasing 16.39% sequentially and 38.85% on year and the latter growing 14.64% and 107.68% respectively.

Solartech has received orders with shipments scheduled for the fourth quarter and fully utilized production capacity in Taiwan and in Malaysia.

Solartech's consolidated revenues of NT$1.775 billion for the third quarter slipped 1.48% sequntially but roseg 4.68% on year, and those of NT$4.874 billion for January-September, fell 38.15% on year.

Danen's consolidated revenues of NT$234 million for the third quarter grew 51.06% sequentially but dropped 16.05% on year and those of NT$615 million for January-September declined 48.63% on year.