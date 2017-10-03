Taipei, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 14:50 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Solartech, Danen see increased September revenues
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Solar cell maker Solartech Energy and solar poly-Si wafer maker Danen Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$624 million (US$20.6 million) and NT$87 million for September respectively, the former increasing 16.39% sequentially and 38.85% on year and the latter growing 14.64% and 107.68% respectively.

Solartech has received orders with shipments scheduled for the fourth quarter and fully utilized production capacity in Taiwan and in Malaysia.

Solartech's consolidated revenues of NT$1.775 billion for the third quarter slipped 1.48% sequntially but roseg 4.68% on year, and those of NT$4.874 billion for January-September, fell 38.15% on year.

Danen's consolidated revenues of NT$234 million for the third quarter grew 51.06% sequentially but dropped 16.05% on year and those of NT$615 million for January-September declined 48.63% on year.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link