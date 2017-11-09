Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:36 (GMT+8)
NSP, Gintech see increased October revenues
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Solar cell makers Neo Solar Power (NSP) and Gintech Energy have reported consolidated revenues of 1.272 billion (US$42.1 million) and NT$1.346 billion respectively for October, the former increasing 21.28% sequentially and 13.25% on year and the latter growing 10.87% and 63.86% respectively.

NSP posted January-October consolidated revenues of NT$8.121 billion, slipping 44.04% on year, while Gintech's NT$11.745 billion fell 6.01%.

Solar poly-Si wafer maker Danen Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$234.2 million, gross margin of -60.23%, net operating loss of NT$157 million, net loss of NT$156.2 million and net loss per share of NT$0.45 for third-quarter 2017.

For January-September, Danen posted consolidated revenues of NT$615.4 million, gross margin of -79.60%, net operating loss of NT$541.8 million, net loss of NT$547.9 million and net loss per share of NT$1.57.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
