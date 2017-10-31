Solartech resumes partial operation at fire-damaged plant

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

Solartech Energy has disclosed a fire-damaged plant in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan has resumed operation at some of its solar cell and PV module production lines.

Production was entirely suspended at the plant when the fire broke out and damaged some equipment at one of its two factory buildings on October 27. Production at the building unscathed in the fire has already returned to normal, it said.

The factory buildings, production equipment, materials and inventory are fully insured and therefore the loss arising from the accident can be minimized, Solartech indicated.