Motech, Gintech post mixed results for September

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Solar cell makers Motech Industries and Gintech Energy have reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.184 billion (US$72.0 million) and NT$1.214 billion respectively for September, the former increasing 4.18% sequentially and 59.04% on year, and the latter decreasing 16.61% sequentially but growing 69.55% on year.

Motech posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.268 billion for third-quarter 2017, rising 11.97% sequentially and 22.81% on year, and those of NT$16.935 billion for January-September slipped 28.14% on year.

Gintech's consolidated revenues of NT$3.801 billion for the third quarter grew 19.53% sequentially and 75.38% on year and those of NT$10.398 billion for January-September dropped10.93% on year.