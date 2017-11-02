Motech dismisses layoff reports

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

Solar cell maker Motech Industries has dismissed reports saying it would lay off about 300 employees at a solar wafer business unit. Motech said instead it is asking about 200 workers of the business unit to relocate to a joint-venture to be established with PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials.

The employees who are willing to move to the joint-venture, Taiwan Solar Module Manufacturing (TSMMC), must first settle their employment contracts with Motech and then rehired by the new company, Motech said, adding it would meet with the employees on November 1 to negotiate the contract settlements.

Motech said it will maintain in-house poly-Si ingot manufacturing but will outsource some of the wafer slicing work. Motech will also completely adopt diamond-saw-cut to increase in-house wafer output. The adjustment will result in about 200 redundant employees and therefore Motech plans to transfer them to TSMMC.

TSMMC will have initial paid-in capital of NT$200 million (US$6.6 million) in which Motech and Giga Solar will hold 90% and 10% respectively. Its annual production capacity will be 250MWp.