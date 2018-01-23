Tainergy to expand PV module capacity in Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Taoyuan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar cell maker Tainergy Tech will expand annual PV module production capacity in Taiwan from 100MWp at present to 200MWp in 2018, eyeing the local market that is being supported the government's promotion of green energy, according to company president and CEO Kevin Hsieh.

Currently, Tainergy has annual solar cell production capacity of 200MWp in Taiwan, 200MWp in China and 600MWp in Vietnam, with production at all three factories standardized in 2017 to facilitate mutual support, Hsieh said, adding the Vietnam plant may expand capacity by 200MWp and is in talks with local PV module makers about cooperation.

Tainergy has worked out measures to cope with impacts from possible US imposition of anti-dumping tariffs on and import quotas for cells and modules based on results of its safeguards investigation, Hsieh indicated. Tainergy is seeking partnerships with Singapore-based makers that are expected to be exempt from the US actions, Hsieh said.

Tainergy has set up a subsidiary, Cheng Yang Energy, to handle floating PV power station and rooftop system projects in Taiwan, Hsieh noted. Cheng Yang currently operates total installations of 15MWp and the capacity will increase to 30MWp in 2018.

Tainergy chairman Frank Hsieh (left) with president and CEO Kevin Hsieh

Photo: Nuying Huang, Digitimes, January 2018