Lite-On Technology cooperates with PFP Cybersecurity to attend Black Hat USA 2017
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology will cooperate with Power Fingerprinting (PFP Cybersecurity), a US-based cyber intrusion detection tool developer, to showcase smart city and smart home solutions at Black Hat USA 2017, a global information security event, to take place in Las Vegas during July 26-27.

Lite-On has developed smart city solutions through integrating optoelectronics, sensors and networking/communication technologies. For example, its subsidiary Leotek Electronics has integrated LED lighting with power consumption tracking to enable LED street lamps to adjust brightness based on traffic conditions. In efforts to boot development of smart cities, Lite-On will set up standardization platforms through modularizing sensors, connectivity and management systems, which can be combined into various smart city solutions, such as transportation, security and environmental monitoring, to meet diverse needs.

Lite-On has developed smart home solutions through integrating smart control centers, motion detectors, door/window sensors, smart power supplies, lighting controls and smart alarms based on IoT technology. Users can use their smartphone or tablet to monitor the home, control appliances and check their power consumption.

