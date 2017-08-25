Lite-On to join Stanford digital city program

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology will participate in a Standford University-run digital city program in an attempt to enhance its capability in developing smart city solutions, according to the company.

The Standford Global Projects Center (GPC) is an interdisciplinary research unit that works to facilitate understanding of financing, development and governance of critical infrastructure worldwide through projects that engage academic, government and industry leaders.

Lite-On said it will take part in the GPC's Program in Digital Cities, which aims to change the way governments and enterprises think and operate as the world moves toward digitized urban centers.

The world's urbanized population has increased from one billion 50 years ago to 3.5 billion at present and will double in the next 50 years, Lite-On cited the program as indicating.

As a member of the program, Lite-On will have access to research facilities and resources available at Stanford University, can gain insights into emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), meta materials, autonomous driving and new business models. It will have opportunities to work with Stanford and top-level innovation companies in the program to develop software solutions for smart application, the company indicated.

Lite-On has a variety of products and technologies which can be used in smart city solutions, such as LED lighting, integrated sensor modules, and devices and services for networking/communication management.