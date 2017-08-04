EOSRL and Avertronics develop smart lighting system

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 4 August 2017]

Electronics and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories (EOSRL) under the Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has cooperated with Avertronics to develop a human-centric smart ambient lighting system, with the system expected to double market values of LED lamps, according to EOSRL.

Via wireless control, the lighting system integrates human-centric (based on consideration of human needs) ambient lighting technology, IoT (Internet of Things) technology, ambient light sensor technology and cloud-based lighting technology, EOSRL said.

Based on Big Data analysis of human-centric data collected by EOSRL for five years, the lighting system can provide 511 ambient light scenarios, EOSRL noted.

The system has been adopted for office lighting in Taiwan, EOSRL said. In addition, the system will be given a trial in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai, EOSRL noted.

Avertronics, a connector and cable harness maker who diversified into lighting solutions 10 years ago, will promote the system in the Taiwan market through cooperation with real estate developers, lighting designers and lighting solution providers.

EOSRL's smart lighting system can be wirelessly controled by a mobile device.

Photo: ITRI