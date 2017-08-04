Taipei, Saturday, August 5, 2017 08:09 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
EOSRL and Avertronics develop smart lighting system
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 4 August 2017]

Electronics and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories (EOSRL) under the Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has cooperated with Avertronics to develop a human-centric smart ambient lighting system, with the system expected to double market values of LED lamps, according to EOSRL.

Via wireless control, the lighting system integrates human-centric (based on consideration of human needs) ambient lighting technology, IoT (Internet of Things) technology, ambient light sensor technology and cloud-based lighting technology, EOSRL said.

Based on Big Data analysis of human-centric data collected by EOSRL for five years, the lighting system can provide 511 ambient light scenarios, EOSRL noted.

The system has been adopted for office lighting in Taiwan, EOSRL said. In addition, the system will be given a trial in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai, EOSRL noted.

Avertronics, a connector and cable harness maker who diversified into lighting solutions 10 years ago, will promote the system in the Taiwan market through cooperation with real estate developers, lighting designers and lighting solution providers.

Human-centric smart ambient lighting system via wireless control by a mobile device

EOSRL's smart lighting system can be wirelessly controled by a mobile device.
Photo: ITRI

WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link