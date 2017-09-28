Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Lite-On Technology expands in China
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology will invest US$45 million to establish an automotive electronics subsidiary in Suzhou and US$35 million in another for storage devices and components in Changzhou.

The subsidiaries, Suchou Lite-On Technology and Lite-On Automotive Electronics (Changzhou), are both in eastern China.

It will also sppend up to NT$1.15 billion (US$38.1 million) adding automation equipment at its existing subsidiary, Lite-On Electronics (Guangzhou), in southern China.

The Suchou plant will produce SSDs (solid-state drives) mainly for notebooks and cloud computing devices, while the Changzhou maker will mainly produce automotive electronics and LED lighting modules.

The Guangzhou subsidiary produces smartphone-use CCMs (compact camera modules) and the additional automation equipment will be used to produce large-wide-angle and 3D-sensing models mainly.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: IoT services to be available soon

    Before Going to Press | 4h 30min ago

  • Sanan sells stake in Epistar

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Toshiba inks JPY2 trillion deal to sell memory chip biz to Bain Capital-led group

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • HTC to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Jinko Solar secures PV module orders from Foxconn

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Hinge maker SZS production capacity to up over 40% in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Asustek captures 45% share of global branded motherboard market

    Before Going to Press | 4h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link