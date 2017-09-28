Lite-On Technology expands in China

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology will invest US$45 million to establish an automotive electronics subsidiary in Suzhou and US$35 million in another for storage devices and components in Changzhou.

The subsidiaries, Suchou Lite-On Technology and Lite-On Automotive Electronics (Changzhou), are both in eastern China.

It will also sppend up to NT$1.15 billion (US$38.1 million) adding automation equipment at its existing subsidiary, Lite-On Electronics (Guangzhou), in southern China.

The Suchou plant will produce SSDs (solid-state drives) mainly for notebooks and cloud computing devices, while the Changzhou maker will mainly produce automotive electronics and LED lighting modules.

The Guangzhou subsidiary produces smartphone-use CCMs (compact camera modules) and the additional automation equipment will be used to produce large-wide-angle and 3D-sensing models mainly.