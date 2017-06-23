Lite-On Technology wins procurement order for over 100,000 LED street lamps from Jordan

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Lite-On Technology has won an open bid in Jordan to procure more than 100,000 LED street lamps, with shipments beginning in the second quarter of 2017 and to increase in the third and fourth, according to company CEO Warren Chen.

The deal marks the first time for Lite-On to enter the Middle East market for LED street lamps, Chen noted. Lite-On ships 300,000-400,000 LED street lamps a year currently to Taiwan and the US, Chen said.

In view of fast growing development of IoT technology, Lite-On has shifted development focus to IoT-based cloud applications, LED lighting, automotive electronics, devices used in medical care, and industrial automation, Chen indicated.

For LED automotive lighting in particular, Lite-On has become a supplier of taillight and brake light modules for US- and Europe-based automobile makers and is developing headlight and daytime running light modules, Chen said. Lite-On expects its global market share for LED automotive lighting to rise from 10% in 2016 to 20% in 2018.

Lite-On will expand capacity for VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) 3D sensors in the second half of 2017, and has begun shipments of automotive lenses used in autonomous driving.

For products used in medical care, Lite-On will begin to sell own-brand blood glucose analyzers initially in Europe in the third or fourth quarter of 2017.

Lite-On's shareholders, at its 2017 meeting on June 22, approved the proposed distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.92 (US$0.097) for 2016, accounting for 72.10% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$4.05.

Lite-On Technology CEO Warren Chen

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, June 2017