Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:14 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
26°C
Lite-On Technology expects huge growth in smart LED street lamp shipment in 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 April 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology expects shipments of smart LED street lamps in 2017 to be five times those in 2016, taking up 5% of total LED street lamp shipments, according to the company.

Lite-On Technology said it ships 400,000-500,000 LED street lamps globally a year and has so far shipped 1.4 million units cumulatively, recording the largest market shares in North America and Taiwan respectively.

Lite-On Technology just completed installation of 5,440 smart LED street lamps in Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan. The city government will replace 21,400 mercury vapor street lamps with LED street lamps of which 50% will be smart models.

Compared with ordinary LED street lamps, smart models are more efficient in energy saving through remote monitoring including breakdown detection, maintenance management and brightness adjustment. In addition, high-resolution surveillance cameras, micro-weather stations, PM2.5 detectors and public-information signage can be installed on smart LED street lamps for value-added functions.

The government of Taipei City plans to replace 30,000 high-pressure sodium street lamps with LED street lamps by the end of June 2018 and a portion of the latter will be smart models.

According to industry sources, smart LED street lamps are being installed in small volume due to high cost for setting up smart systems. For ordinary LED street lamps, competition lies in specification and installation cost, but for smart LED street lamps, competition will focus on system integration and long-term maintenance services, the sources indicated.

Smart LED street lamp

A smart LED street lamp
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2017

Realtime news

  • Foxconn plans to expand capacity in central China mainly for Amazon

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:58

  • Largan Precision to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$63.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:56

  • AUO expects 2Q17 large-size panel shipments to shrink 1-5% on quarter

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:55

  • Silitech Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$0.36 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:53

  • Radiant Opto-Electronics to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:52

  • Lenovo to end ZUK smartphone business

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:51

  • Gamania Digital Entertainment nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:50

  • Firich Enterprises to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:49

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments likely to fall in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:48

  • Macronix reports profit for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:47

  • GiONEE, Oppo, Vivo to launch smartphones with dual-lens cameras

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:46

  • FPCB maker Flexium 1Q17 profits fall

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:45

  • Macronix developing 3D NAND technology for SSDs

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:44

  • Gaming PC sales in North America in 2016 grow 25-30%

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:43

  • Faraday seeing growth in 28nm chip market

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:42

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link