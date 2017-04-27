Lite-On Technology expects huge growth in smart LED street lamp shipment in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 April 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology expects shipments of smart LED street lamps in 2017 to be five times those in 2016, taking up 5% of total LED street lamp shipments, according to the company.

Lite-On Technology said it ships 400,000-500,000 LED street lamps globally a year and has so far shipped 1.4 million units cumulatively, recording the largest market shares in North America and Taiwan respectively.

Lite-On Technology just completed installation of 5,440 smart LED street lamps in Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan. The city government will replace 21,400 mercury vapor street lamps with LED street lamps of which 50% will be smart models.

Compared with ordinary LED street lamps, smart models are more efficient in energy saving through remote monitoring including breakdown detection, maintenance management and brightness adjustment. In addition, high-resolution surveillance cameras, micro-weather stations, PM2.5 detectors and public-information signage can be installed on smart LED street lamps for value-added functions.

The government of Taipei City plans to replace 30,000 high-pressure sodium street lamps with LED street lamps by the end of June 2018 and a portion of the latter will be smart models.

According to industry sources, smart LED street lamps are being installed in small volume due to high cost for setting up smart systems. For ordinary LED street lamps, competition lies in specification and installation cost, but for smart LED street lamps, competition will focus on system integration and long-term maintenance services, the sources indicated.

A smart LED street lamp

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2017