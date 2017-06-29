Lite-On Technology starts construction of operational center in southern Taiwan

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology on June 28 held a groundbreaking ceremony for an operational center in Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung City, southern Taiwan, with plans to complete a factory building in the first phase in first-half 2019, according to the company.

The first-phase building will be a green factory of 10 stories and two basement levels with total floor space of 75,000 square meters at estimated construction cost of NT$2.035 billion (US$67.4 million). The factory will house production lines for automotive electronics consisting of LED automotive lighting, image sensor modules, and devices for cloud computing applications and industrial automation.

The operational center is on a site where original old buildings were demolished - the first case of redevelopment in the export processing zone. A second factory building of the center in the second phase is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Lite-On Technology has shifted focus development and production to IoT (Internet of Things) application to cloud computing, LED lighting, automotive electronics, biomedical care and industrial automation.

Lite-On Technology CEO Warren Chen (second from right) at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Photo: Company