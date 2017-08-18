Leotek expects 40-50% growth in 2018 LED smart streetlamp shipments

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

Leotek Electronics, a subsidiary of EMS provider Lite-On Technology, has obtained orders for more than 100,000 LED smart streetlamps via open-bid competition in Taiwan, the US, the UK and the Middle East and expects shipments for the product line in 2018 to increase 40-50% on year.

Brightness of LED smart streetlamps can be adjusted using smartphones or tablets, Leotek said.

Leotek has shipped more than 1.7 million LED streetlamps cumulatively and has a market share of 37% in Taiwan. The company has recently won an open bid to supply over 100,000 LED streetlamps in Jordan.

Lite-On has sponsored 324 LED smart lamps for a billiard hall in Taipei, a facilities for the Universiade 2017 to during August 19-30. The smart lamps have replaced metal halide lamps each consuming power of 1,000W to save power by at least 30%. The lamps are based on a smart monitoring system able to control lighting, undertake indoor positioning, measure flows of people as well as monitor temperatures, humidity and air quality, Lite-On indicated.

LED smart lamps sponsored by Lite-On Technology at a Universiade 2017 venue

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017