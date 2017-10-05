Taipei, Thursday, October 5, 2017 17:09 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Lite-On Tech books asset impairment of NT$6.98 billion
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 October 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has announced the recognition of asset impairment of NT$6.98 billion (US$230 million) according to IAS (International Accounting Standard) 36 for its Mobile Mechanic Business Group (MMBG).

The asset impairment consists of intangible asset impairment of NT$5.17 billion in goodwill and tangible asset impairment of NT$1.81 billion in production equipment based on actual utilization of production capacity, Lite-On said. Since the asset impairment incurs no cash outflow, there is no negative impact on working capital, it indicated.

The impairment in goodwill is due to acquisition of Finland-based handset casing maker Perlos in 2007 because Lite-On was then a major supplier of handset-use components for Nokia, company CEO Warren Chen said. As material of handset casings has shifted from plastics to metal and ceramic along with changes in the global smartphone market, Perlos has seen difficulties obtaining orders, Chen noted. Therefore, Lite-On has decided not to add investment in Perlos and decided to recognize asset impairment, Chen explained. Perlos generated net profits in 2010 and 2011 but has suffered net losses since 2012.

Mainly due to net losses from Perlos, MMBG suffered net operating loss of NT$1.0 billion for 2016 and NT$1.2 billion for first-half 2017. Lite-On will transform MMBG's production from handset casings to handset components, Chen said. Since the asset impairment will result in reduction in equipment depreciation by NT$500 million for MMBG in 2018, the group is expected to bring net operating profit in second-half 2018, Chen indicated.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link