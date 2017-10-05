Lite-On Tech books asset impairment of NT$6.98 billion

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 October 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has announced the recognition of asset impairment of NT$6.98 billion (US$230 million) according to IAS (International Accounting Standard) 36 for its Mobile Mechanic Business Group (MMBG).

The asset impairment consists of intangible asset impairment of NT$5.17 billion in goodwill and tangible asset impairment of NT$1.81 billion in production equipment based on actual utilization of production capacity, Lite-On said. Since the asset impairment incurs no cash outflow, there is no negative impact on working capital, it indicated.

The impairment in goodwill is due to acquisition of Finland-based handset casing maker Perlos in 2007 because Lite-On was then a major supplier of handset-use components for Nokia, company CEO Warren Chen said. As material of handset casings has shifted from plastics to metal and ceramic along with changes in the global smartphone market, Perlos has seen difficulties obtaining orders, Chen noted. Therefore, Lite-On has decided not to add investment in Perlos and decided to recognize asset impairment, Chen explained. Perlos generated net profits in 2010 and 2011 but has suffered net losses since 2012.

Mainly due to net losses from Perlos, MMBG suffered net operating loss of NT$1.0 billion for 2016 and NT$1.2 billion for first-half 2017. Lite-On will transform MMBG's production from handset casings to handset components, Chen said. Since the asset impairment will result in reduction in equipment depreciation by NT$500 million for MMBG in 2018, the group is expected to bring net operating profit in second-half 2018, Chen indicated.