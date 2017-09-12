Lite-On Technology aims at 50% revenue proportion for smart products in 2022

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology established Smart Life & Applications SBG (strategic business group) in early 2017, setting a goal that the proportion of consolidated revenues for the SBG will gradually rise to 50% in 2022, according to company CEO Warren Chen.

SBG covers automotive electronics, automotive application, Leotek own-brand LED lighting, surveillance systems, industrial automation, networking/communication and communication modules. Its present focus is on automotive electronics, LED lighting and networking/communication for revenue growth, but will shift to smart city, car and factory solutions in the next phase, Chen said.

At the ongoing 21st World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2017) in Taipei, Lite-On is showcasing over 50 products and solutions for smart transportation, smart life and smart manufacturing. Many of them, such as automotive camera modules, electric vehicle (EV) charging piles, wireless charging modules and heart rate monitoring wrist bands, are being exhibited for the first time in Taiwan.

For EV charging solutions, Lite-On cooperates with BMW to showcase a charging pile for BMW i3, with full charging taking 1.5-3 hours. Lite-On has become a supplier of EV charging piles for US- and Europe-based leading operators of charging station chains, with a global market share of 2-3% in 2016. While demand for EVs is taking off, there are different EV charging specifications around the world.

Lite-On has cumulatively shipped 10 million automotive lens modules, a basis for the company to develop Internet of Vehicles (IoV) platforms. Lite-On has also developed V2V (vehicle to vehicle) modularized solutions for ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and LDWS (lane departure warning system), with such solutions featuring image-based remote control via in-house-developed apps.

Lite-On Technology CEO Warren Chen with charging piles BMW i3

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017