Lite-On Technology sees increased June revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.534 billion (US$645 million) for June, increasing 16.94% on month and 2.24% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 55% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 24% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 16% from SSDs and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$53.053 billion for the second quarter, growing 3.32% on quarter but falling 1.34% on year, and NT$104.401 billion for January-June, rising 0.79% on year.

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 16,704 (0.7%) (4.2%) 84,867 0.5% Apr-17 16,815 (12%) (2.4%) 68,163 1.7% Mar-17 19,109 19.3% 3.9% 51,348 3.1% Feb-17 16,024 (1.2%) 13.8% 32,239 2.6% Jan-17 16,215 (24.2%) (6.5%) 16,215 (6.5%) Dec-16 21,388 0.2% 12.4% 229,541 5.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017