Lite-On Technology sees increased June revenues

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.534 billion (US$645 million) for June, increasing 16.94% on month and 2.24% on year.
Of the consolidated revenues, 55% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 24% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 16% from SSDs and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.
Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$53.053 billion for the second quarter, growing 3.32% on quarter but falling 1.34% on year, and NT$104.401 billion for January-June, rising 0.79% on year.
Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
16,704
|
(0.7%)
|
(4.2%)
|
84,867
|
0.5%
Apr-17
|
16,815
|
(12%)
|
(2.4%)
|
68,163
|
1.7%
Mar-17
|
19,109
|
19.3%
|
3.9%
|
51,348
|
3.1%
Feb-17
|
16,024
|
(1.2%)
|
13.8%
|
32,239
|
2.6%
Jan-17
|
16,215
|
(24.2%)
|
(6.5%)
|
16,215
|
(6.5%)
Dec-16
|
21,388
|
0.2%
|
12.4%
|
229,541
|
5.9%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017