Lite-On Technology expects sequential growth in 3Q17 revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology expects cloud computing and AI-based smart home devices to drive growth in demand for power supplies as well as shipments of invisible LED devices, LED outdoor lighting, automotive electronics, storage devices and structural components used in gaming PCs and notebooks to increase in the third quarter due to seasonal effects, and consequently expects consolidated revenues to increase significantly on quarter, according to the company.

However, Lite-On expects CCM (compact camera module) shipments in the second half of 2017 to decrease from the first because smartphone vendors are waiting to evaluate the impact of the new iPhone, and so will delay the launch of some of new models in the second half of 2017. Lite-On has also encountered bottlenecks in CCM yields, the company noted. In order to remove the bottlenecks, Lite-On will add automated production equipment in the second half of 2017 and expects to hike yield rates to a satisfactory level at the beginning of 2018. Lite-On aims at CCM revenues of NT$40-45 million for 2018, growing 20-30% on year.

Lite-On reported second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$53.061 billion (US$1.75 billion), of which 53.97% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26.29% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; 13.98% from SSDs and optical disc drives, and 5.75% from structural components and other products.

Lite-On Technology: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$b) Item 2Q17 Q/Q Y/Y 1H17 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 53.061 3.33% (1.35%) 104.413 0.75% Gross margin 13.12% up 0.09pp up 0.44pp 13.08% up 0.14pp Net operating profit 2.220 8.13% (6.72%) 4.273 (3.26%) Net profit 1.767 (10.85%) (9.01%) 3.750 2.73% Net EPS (NT$) 0.76 1.61

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017