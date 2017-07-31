Taipei, Monday, July 31, 2017 18:03 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Lite-On Technology expects sequential growth in 3Q17 revenues
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology expects cloud computing and AI-based smart home devices to drive growth in demand for power supplies as well as shipments of invisible LED devices, LED outdoor lighting, automotive electronics, storage devices and structural components used in gaming PCs and notebooks to increase in the third quarter due to seasonal effects, and consequently expects consolidated revenues to increase significantly on quarter, according to the company.

However, Lite-On expects CCM (compact camera module) shipments in the second half of 2017 to decrease from the first because smartphone vendors are waiting to evaluate the impact of the new iPhone, and so will delay the launch of some of new models in the second half of 2017. Lite-On has also encountered bottlenecks in CCM yields, the company noted. In order to remove the bottlenecks, Lite-On will add automated production equipment in the second half of 2017 and expects to hike yield rates to a satisfactory level at the beginning of 2018. Lite-On aims at CCM revenues of NT$40-45 million for 2018, growing 20-30% on year.

Lite-On reported second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$53.061 billion (US$1.75 billion), of which 53.97% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26.29% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; 13.98% from SSDs and optical disc drives, and 5.75% from structural components and other products.

Lite-On Technology: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$b)

Item

2Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

1H17

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

53.061

3.33%

(1.35%)

104.413

0.75%

Gross margin

13.12%

up 0.09pp

up 0.44pp

13.08%

up 0.14pp

Net operating profit

2.220

8.13%

(6.72%)

4.273

(3.26%)

Net profit

1.767

(10.85%)

(9.01%)

3.750

2.73%

Net EPS (NT$)

0.76

1.61

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

WCIT
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link