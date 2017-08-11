Lite-On Technology sees decreased July revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 11 August 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.517 billion (US$577 million) for July, decreasing 10.32% on month and 9.57% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 55% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 13% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$121.918 for January-July, dipping 0.84% on year.

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 19,534 16.9% 2.2% 104,401 0.8% May-17 16,704 (0.7%) (4.2%) 84,867 0.5% Apr-17 16,815 (12%) (2.4%) 68,163 1.7% Mar-17 19,109 19.3% 3.9% 51,348 3.1% Feb-17 16,024 (1.2%) 13.8% 32,239 2.6% Jan-17 16,215 (24.2%) (6.5%) 16,215 (6.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017