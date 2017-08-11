Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:58 (GMT+8)
Lite-On Technology sees decreased July revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 11 August 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.517 billion (US$577 million) for July, decreasing 10.32% on month and 9.57% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 55% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 13% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$121.918 for January-July, dipping 0.84% on year.

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

19,534

16.9%

2.2%

104,401

0.8%

May-17

16,704

(0.7%)

(4.2%)

84,867

0.5%

Apr-17

16,815

(12%)

(2.4%)

68,163

1.7%

Mar-17

19,109

19.3%

3.9%

51,348

3.1%

Feb-17

16,024

(1.2%)

13.8%

32,239

2.6%

Jan-17

16,215

(24.2%)

(6.5%)

16,215

(6.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

