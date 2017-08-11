Lite-On Technology sees decreased July revenues

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.517 billion (US$577 million) for July, decreasing 10.32% on month and 9.57% on year.
Of the consolidated revenues, 55% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 13% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.
Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$121.918 for January-July, dipping 0.84% on year.
Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
19,534
|
16.9%
|
2.2%
|
104,401
|
0.8%
May-17
|
16,704
|
(0.7%)
|
(4.2%)
|
84,867
|
0.5%
Apr-17
|
16,815
|
(12%)
|
(2.4%)
|
68,163
|
1.7%
Mar-17
|
19,109
|
19.3%
|
3.9%
|
51,348
|
3.1%
Feb-17
|
16,024
|
(1.2%)
|
13.8%
|
32,239
|
2.6%
Jan-17
|
16,215
|
(24.2%)
|
(6.5%)
|
16,215
|
(6.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017