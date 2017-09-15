Taipei, Saturday, September 16, 2017 11:36 (GMT+8)
IoT product development hinges on seamless communication among things, says UL
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

Development of the Internet of Things (IoT) applications hinges on seamless communication among connected things, according to Underwriters Laboratories (UL), as a lack of a common standard makes it difficult to enable compatibility between products of different platforms.

There were three main groups proposing different IoT standards in the past, that is, Open Interconnect Consortium (OIC), AllSeen Alliance and Thread Group. OIC and AllSeen Alliance later combined into Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), with Thread Group as its competitor in terms of IoT standards.

Although many IoT product makers embrace both the OCF and Thread Group standards, UL noted OCF's and Thread Group's standards have their own technological advantages and disadvantages, and application suppliers must leverage the advantages of each standard to develop products that meet market demands.

The concept of smart home has been around for many years, but development of smart home products and services only began to pick up momentum following mature development of IoT technology, UL indicated. Security surveillance is the most popular application of IoT technology to smart home currently and the application is likely to be extended to smart buildings featuring automatic energy management.

