Huawei, Oppo and Vivo likely to ship fewer-than-expected smartphones in 2017

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

China's top-3 smartphone vendors, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, have quietly lowered their smartphone shipments goals set for 2017 due to difficulties ramping up shipments significantly in non-China markets, according to sources from Taiwan-based IC design houses.

While Huawei has quickly worked its way to capture third-place in the global smartphone market, trailing only Samsung Electronics and Apple, it has made little headway in the US so far, indicated the sources.

Due to its low presence in the US market, Huawei is currently facing stagnant growth in its smartphone shipments, said the sources.

Huawei is expected to ship 30 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 32 million units shipped during the same period a year earlier, according to a recent Korea-based Business Post report.

IDC reported earlier that Huawei shipped 34.2 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2017, up 21.7% from a year earlier. Huawei shipped 139 million smartphones in 2016.

While Oppo and Vivo have been trying to duplicate their successful strategies implemented in China by setting up large-scale retail chains in overseas markets, the effectiveness of such efforts, which require time and a large amount of capital, still remains to be seen, commented the sources.

Oppo and Vivo both previously set high-end targets of shipping 150 million smartphones in 2017, after shipping 99.4 million and 77.3 million, respectively, in 2016.