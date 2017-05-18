Digitimes Research: China vendors to ship 152 million smartphones globally in 2Q17

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 18 May 2017]

China-based vendors will together ship 151.8 million smartphones globally during the second quarter of 2017, increasing 13.0% on quarter but decreasing 2.7% on year and taking up 46.7% of the global total, according to Digitimes Research.

Of the shipments, 65.7 million smartphones have been or will be shipped to overseas markets, growing 18.8% on quarter but slipping 1.8% on year, Digitimes Research indicated.

Huawei Technology will be the largest vendor accounting for 21.1% of the total shipments, followed by Oppo with 16.5%, Vivo with 12.1%, Xiaomi Technology with 9.7%, Lenovo with 7.6%, GiONEE with 4.9%, TCL with 4.6%, ZTE with 4.6%, Meizu with 3.0% and Coolpad with 1.4%.

In overseas markets, Huawei Technologies will ship 16.2 million smartphones, followed by Lenovo with 9.9 million units (including Motorola models), TCL with 5.4 million units, Oppo with 5.4 million units and Xiaomi Technology with 4.9 million units.

