MWC Shanghai 2017: Lenovo, Meitu, Vivo show off new models, new technologies
Max Wang, Shanghai; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

China-based smartphone vendors, including Lenovo, Meitu and Vivo are showcasing their latest models at MWC Shanghai 2017 aiming to ramp up their presence in the global market.

Lenovo is highlighting its next-generation Moto Z2 smartphone paired with a new lineup of Moto Mods accessories.

The Moto Z2 features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 by 1920, Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 626 CPU, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-end camera, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

The Moto Mods accessories include camera, projector, charging and stereo modules co-developed with Sweden-based Hasselblad.

Lenovo shipped slightly over two million units of Moto-brand smartphones in China in 2016, but shipment volumes are likely to expand significantly in 2017, according to market sources.

While shipment volumes from Meitu are much lower than those of first-tier Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, the company's photo applications for smartphones are being used by 450 million active users. Meitu launched its T8 and M8 smartphones recently in order to maintain its sales momentum.

Meanwhile, Vivo is using the event to showcase an under display fingerprint scanning solution, DSP (digital signal processing) photography solutions for backlighting and night scene photography, and a Hi-Fi solution with a customized DAC decoding chip.

The under display sensing technology, which is based on Qualcomm fingerprint sensors, does not require a physical button for the fingerprint sensor, allowing a true full-screen display, integrated unibody and mechanical waterproofing design, according to Vivo.

