Oppo, Vivo to adopt MediaTek Helio P30 chips in new smartphones

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Oppo and Vivo have both decided to use MediaTek's Helio P30 series chips in their upcoming models slated for launch in the second half of 2017 - an encouraging sign for the mobile SoC supplier which has given a less-than-optimistic sales outlook for the current second quarter, according to industry sources.

In addition, with an inventory correction in the China smartphone industry supply chain coming to an end, MediaTek is expected to see demand from its China-based clients pick up starting the end of the second quarter, the sources said.

MediaTek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.75 billion (US$588.3 million) for April 2017, down 14.8% sequentially and 22.9% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April decreased 6.5% from a year earlier to NT$73.83 billion.

Judging from MediaTek's sales guidance for the second quarter, market watchers expect the company to see its revenues stop falling in May. MediaTek's monthly revenues for May and June should rebound to between NT$19.2 billion and NT$21.4 billion, according to the watchers.

MediaTek expects to post revenues of between NT$56.1 billion and NT$60.6 billion in the second quarter of 2017, which will represent an up to 8% sequential increase. The company warned that its sales performance during the quarter will be adversely affected by a slow recovery in orders for smartphones.