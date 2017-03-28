Lextar to showcase LED PES headlight module at auto lamp exhibition in China

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics will showcase an LED PES (poly-ellipsoid system) automotive headlight module at Shanghai International Auto Lamp Exhibition 2017 during March 30 and 31, according to the company.

The module is a fisheye headlight combining high and low beams based on in-house-designed optical lenses and can reach maximum luminous intensity of 70,000 cd (candela) and luminance higher than that of a 35W xenon lamp, Lextar said.

The lighting source of the module is in-house-produced flip-chip LED chips, Lextar noted. The module complies with ECE R112, the European Union's LED headlight standards specific to headlights with asymmetrical passing beam, and GB25991, China's national standards concerning LED automotive headlights, Lextar indicated.

Lextar will also exhibit LED packaging, light bars and lighting engines for use in automotive indoor/outdoor lighting and motorcycle headlights and taillights. These LED lighting modules and devices have passed AEC (Automotive Electronics Council) Q101 and IEC 60810 certification and have service lives of over 30,000 hours, Lextar said.

The modules can be customized based on clients' needs, Lextar noted.