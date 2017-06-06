Lextar sees decreased May revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$998 million (US$33.1 million) for May, decreasing 1.85% on month and 15.66% on year, and those of NT$5.156 billion for January-May slipped 11.48% on year.

In second-quarter 2017, Lextar has been upgrading LED backlighting devices for use in Ultra HD, HDR (high dynamic range) or curved-surface LCD TVs and gaming monitors. In addition, Lextar is developing customized LED lighting modules through cooperation with US- and Europe-based clients.

Lextar showcased Solar White LED, LED lighting technology simulating sunlight with CRI (color rendering index) of 97 and suitable for commercial lighting, at LightFair International 2017 in Philadelphia, the US during May 7-11.

Lextar's 2017 business focus is on development of smart connected LED lighting, automotive lighting, ultraviolet and infrared applications.

Lextar: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 1,017 (17.4%) (18.7%) 4,158 (10.4%) Mar-17 1,231 29.5% 1.7% 3,141 (7.4%) Feb-17 951 (0.8%) (5.1%) 1,910 (12.4%) Jan-17 958 (9%) (18.6%) 958 (18.6%) Dec-16 1,053 (7.5%) (7.2%) 13,789 (3.1%) Nov-16 1,139 (0.2%) (2.5%) 12,735 (2.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017