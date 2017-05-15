Lextar 1Q17 operations break even after 4 quarters of losses

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$3.141 billion (US$103 million), gross margin of 13.92%, net operating profit of NT$76.6 million, net profit of NT$0.1 million and net EPS of NT$0.00.

Lextar swung from consecutive quarterly net losses since first-quarter 2016 to break-even operations, thanks to adjustments in product mix by decreasing shipments of less profitable LED lighting products.

In order to hike overall gross margin, Lextar has increased shipments of customized LED lighting modules and lamps.