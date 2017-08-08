Lextar, Unity Opto see July revenues rise on month

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics and LED packaging service provider Unity Opto Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.115 billion (US$36.7 million) and NT$482 million respectively for July, the former rising 9.52% sequentially and 6.71% on year and the latter growing 14.40% sequentially but dipping 31.75% on year.
Lextar said its sequential growth was mainly due to increased demand for high-end backlighting of curved-surface, Ultra HD, HDR (high dynamic range) and gaming display panels.
Unity Opto saw over 80% of its consolidated revenues come from international vendors and will begin shipments of LED automotive lighting modules and sensor modules for industrial automation in second-half 2017.
Lextar recorded January-July consolidated revenues of NT$7.290 billion, slipping 9.28% on year, and Unity Opto's NT$3.317 billion for the period fell 30.30%.
LED packaging service provider Edison Opto has released its second-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$584.9 million, gross margin of 14.07%, net operating loss of NT$22.9 million, net loss of NT$25.8 million and net loss per share of NT$0.21, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.326 billion, gross margin of 12.47%, net operating loss of NT$38.8 million, net loss of NT$49.5 billion and net loss per share of NT$0.41 for January-June.
Lextar, Unity Opto: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Unity
Lextar
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Jul-17
|
482
|
(31.8%)
|
1,115
|
6.7%
|
Jun-17
|
421
|
(39.9%)
|
1,018
|
(12.6%)
|
May-17
|
429
|
(37.3%)
|
998
|
(15.7%)
|
Apr-17
|
406
|
(38.9%)
|
1,017
|
(18.7%)
|
Mar-17
|
554
|
(27.1%)
|
1,231
|
1.7%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017