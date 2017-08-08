Lextar, Unity Opto see July revenues rise on month

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics and LED packaging service provider Unity Opto Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.115 billion (US$36.7 million) and NT$482 million respectively for July, the former rising 9.52% sequentially and 6.71% on year and the latter growing 14.40% sequentially but dipping 31.75% on year.

Lextar said its sequential growth was mainly due to increased demand for high-end backlighting of curved-surface, Ultra HD, HDR (high dynamic range) and gaming display panels.

Unity Opto saw over 80% of its consolidated revenues come from international vendors and will begin shipments of LED automotive lighting modules and sensor modules for industrial automation in second-half 2017.

Lextar recorded January-July consolidated revenues of NT$7.290 billion, slipping 9.28% on year, and Unity Opto's NT$3.317 billion for the period fell 30.30%.

LED packaging service provider Edison Opto has released its second-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$584.9 million, gross margin of 14.07%, net operating loss of NT$22.9 million, net loss of NT$25.8 million and net loss per share of NT$0.21, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.326 billion, gross margin of 12.47%, net operating loss of NT$38.8 million, net loss of NT$49.5 billion and net loss per share of NT$0.41 for January-June.

Lextar, Unity Opto: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Unity Lextar Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jul-17 482 (31.8%) 1,115 6.7% Jun-17 421 (39.9%) 1,018 (12.6%) May-17 429 (37.3%) 998 (15.7%) Apr-17 406 (38.9%) 1,017 (18.7%) Mar-17 554 (27.1%) 1,231 1.7%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017