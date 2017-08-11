Everlight, Lextar report profits for 1H17

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics and vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics have released their financial reports for second-quarter 2017, recording net EPS of NT$1.56 and NT$0.09 respectively for January-June.

Everlight reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.992 billion (US$230 million), gross margin of 22.70%, net operating profit of NT$482 million, net profit of NT$388.3 million and net EPS of NT$0.85 for second-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$13.71 billion, gross margin of 23.38%, net operating profit of NT$1.057 billion, net profit of NT$712.0 million for January-June.

Everlight's consolidated revenues for July reached NT$2.205 billion, decreasing 7.09% on month and 2.72% on year, and those of NT$15.914 billion for January-July slipped 2.76% on year.

Lextar posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.034 billion, gross margin of 15.49%, net operating profit of NT$68.2 million, net profit of NT$49.2 million and net EPS of NT$0.09 for second-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$6.175 billion, gross margin of 14.69%, net operating profit of NT$144.8 million, net profit of NT$49.3 million for January-June.