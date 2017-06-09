Samsung Display gives up plan to set up half-10.5G TFT-LCD factory, says report

Chen Bo-zhen; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Samsung Display has decided to forgo plans to set up a half-10.5G TFT-LCD factory for TV panels and instead will use the funds to expand its production capacity for small- to medium-size OLED panels to maintain global dominance in the segment, according to South Korea-based KINews.

Samsung Display originally planned to set up a half-10.5G factory with monthly production capacity of 60,000 glass substrates. The factory would have used 2,940 by 1,685mm glass substrates, rather than the 2,940 by 3,370mm size used at a typical 10.5G facility. A 2,940 by 1,685mm substrate could be cut into either four 65-inch TV panels or three 75-inch units, using 94% of the total area.

Due to the smaller glass substrates, the half-10.5G TFT-LCD factory would have higher yield rates than a 10.5G plant. For reference, Japan-based Sharp started production at a 10G TFT-LCD factory in 2009 and took two years to reach a stable yield rates.

Samsung Display's decision to not establish the half-10.5G TFT-LCD factory may make it difficult of Samsung Electronics to secure stable TV panel supplies.