China TV panel self-sufficiency to reach 85% in 2017, says CSOT
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

China-based panel makers have been setting up TFT-LCD panel production lines since 2012 and for TV panels in particular, China-based makers supplied 54% of domestic demand from China-based TV vendors in 2014. The self-sufficiency rose to 80% in 2016 and is expected to rise to 85% in 2017, according to China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT).

As 10.5G and 11G TFT-LCD factories will begin production in 2018, there will be 15 8.5G, 10.5G and 11G factories in operation in China in 2019, not including capacity expansion at factories set up in China by Taiwan- and South Korea-based panel makers, CSOT said. Thus, China's self-sufficiency for TV panels will sooner or later reach 100%, CSOT noted. In fact, China's total TV panel production capacity exceeded Taiwan's in 2016 and will exceed South Korea's in 2017.

CSOT is setting up an 11G TFT-LCD factory and plans to start production of 65- and 75-inch TV panels mainly in March 2019, and will begin to set up a 6G factory of flexible AMOLED panels in mid-June 2017 with production scheduled to begin in 2020. In addition, CSOT has invested in R&D of printing-based OLED panels despite many technological challenges and plans to develop 30.5-inch 4K printing OLED panels in 2017-2018 and then 65- and 75-inch 8K models in 2019-2020.

