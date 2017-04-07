Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
AUO records 24.5% on-year rise in 1Q17 revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for March 29017 came to NT$31.05 billion (US$1.01 billion), up 6.6% sequentially and 18.2% on year. Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 totaled NT$88.56 billion, down by 3.6% on quarter but up by 24.5% on year, according to the Taiwan-based LCD panel maker.

Shipments of large-size panels (10-inch and above) for TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC and other applications exceeded 9.84 million units in March, up by 10.4% from the previous month, said AUO. As for small- to medium-size panels, shipments went up 8.1% on month to reach around 12.72 million units.

In the first quarter of 2017, AUO's large-size panel shipments totaled 27.23 million units, down by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter and up by11.5% year-over-year. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter were around 36.43 million units, up by 1.9% quarter-over-quarter and down by 3.5% year-over-year.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Feb-17

29,136

2.7%

41.6%

57,505

28.2%

Jan-17

28,369

(9%)

16.8%

28,369

16.8%

Dec-16

31,162

3%

21%

329,089

(8.7%)

Nov-16

30,242

(0.7%)

6.2%

297,927

(11%)

Oct-16

30,442

0.7%

4.3%

267,685

(12.6%)

Sep-16

30,223

4.4%

(3.8%)

237,243

(14.3%)

Aug-16

28,954

7.9%

(5.1%)

207,021

(15.7%)

Jul-16

26,841

(2.3%)

(2%)

178,067

(17.2%)

Jun-16

27,482

2.6%

(10.1%)

151,226

(19.4%)

May-16

26,795

3.8%

(14.1%)

123,744

(21.2%)

Apr-16

25,814

(1.7%)

(15.5%)

96,949

(23%)

Mar-16

26,272

27.7%

(24.5%)

71,135

(25.4%)

Feb-16

20,570

(15.3%)

(27.5%)

44,864

(25.8%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: 1Q17 2017 AUO revenues

Companies: AU Optronics

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link