AUO records 24.5% on-year rise in 1Q17 revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for March 29017 came to NT$31.05 billion (US$1.01 billion), up 6.6% sequentially and 18.2% on year. Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 totaled NT$88.56 billion, down by 3.6% on quarter but up by 24.5% on year, according to the Taiwan-based LCD panel maker.

Shipments of large-size panels (10-inch and above) for TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC and other applications exceeded 9.84 million units in March, up by 10.4% from the previous month, said AUO. As for small- to medium-size panels, shipments went up 8.1% on month to reach around 12.72 million units.

In the first quarter of 2017, AUO's large-size panel shipments totaled 27.23 million units, down by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter and up by11.5% year-over-year. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter were around 36.43 million units, up by 1.9% quarter-over-quarter and down by 3.5% year-over-year.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 29,136 2.7% 41.6% 57,505 28.2% Jan-17 28,369 (9%) 16.8% 28,369 16.8% Dec-16 31,162 3% 21% 329,089 (8.7%) Nov-16 30,242 (0.7%) 6.2% 297,927 (11%) Oct-16 30,442 0.7% 4.3% 267,685 (12.6%) Sep-16 30,223 4.4% (3.8%) 237,243 (14.3%) Aug-16 28,954 7.9% (5.1%) 207,021 (15.7%) Jul-16 26,841 (2.3%) (2%) 178,067 (17.2%) Jun-16 27,482 2.6% (10.1%) 151,226 (19.4%) May-16 26,795 3.8% (14.1%) 123,744 (21.2%) Apr-16 25,814 (1.7%) (15.5%) 96,949 (23%) Mar-16 26,272 27.7% (24.5%) 71,135 (25.4%) Feb-16 20,570 (15.3%) (27.5%) 44,864 (25.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017