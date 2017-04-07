AUO records 24.5% on-year rise in 1Q17 revenues

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for March 29017 came to NT$31.05 billion (US$1.01 billion), up 6.6% sequentially and 18.2% on year. Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 totaled NT$88.56 billion, down by 3.6% on quarter but up by 24.5% on year, according to the Taiwan-based LCD panel maker.
Shipments of large-size panels (10-inch and above) for TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC and other applications exceeded 9.84 million units in March, up by 10.4% from the previous month, said AUO. As for small- to medium-size panels, shipments went up 8.1% on month to reach around 12.72 million units.
In the first quarter of 2017, AUO's large-size panel shipments totaled 27.23 million units, down by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter and up by11.5% year-over-year. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter were around 36.43 million units, up by 1.9% quarter-over-quarter and down by 3.5% year-over-year.
AUO: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
29,136
|
2.7%
|
41.6%
|
57,505
|
28.2%
Jan-17
|
28,369
|
(9%)
|
16.8%
|
28,369
|
16.8%
Dec-16
|
31,162
|
3%
|
21%
|
329,089
|
(8.7%)
Nov-16
|
30,242
|
(0.7%)
|
6.2%
|
297,927
|
(11%)
Oct-16
|
30,442
|
0.7%
|
4.3%
|
267,685
|
(12.6%)
Sep-16
|
30,223
|
4.4%
|
(3.8%)
|
237,243
|
(14.3%)
Aug-16
|
28,954
|
7.9%
|
(5.1%)
|
207,021
|
(15.7%)
Jul-16
|
26,841
|
(2.3%)
|
(2%)
|
178,067
|
(17.2%)
Jun-16
|
27,482
|
2.6%
|
(10.1%)
|
151,226
|
(19.4%)
May-16
|
26,795
|
3.8%
|
(14.1%)
|
123,744
|
(21.2%)
Apr-16
|
25,814
|
(1.7%)
|
(15.5%)
|
96,949
|
(23%)
Mar-16
|
26,272
|
27.7%
|
(24.5%)
|
71,135
|
(25.4%)
Feb-16
|
20,570
|
(15.3%)
|
(27.5%)
|
44,864
|
(25.8%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017