NSP fully utilizing PERC monocrystalline solar cell capacity

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

Neo Solar Power has fully utilized its annual capacity of 600MWp for PERC monocrystalline silicon solar cells due to strong demand for high-efficiency solar cells, according to company chairman Sam Hong.

Global demand for solar cells has rebounded for two months mainly because there is a rush ti set up PV power-generating stations by June 30 in order to qualify for higher feed-in tariffs; the US International Trade Commission starting a global safeguards investigation of imported solar cells and PV modules under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 which has resulted in increased demand due to worries about possible price hikes in the US market; and the bankruptcy of Germany-based SolarWorld AG which has caused the company's clients to shift orders to other suppliers, Hong explained.

However, the rebound will be short lived and will in no way ease global oversupply or solve the problems facing Taiwan-based solar cell makers, Hong said.

Neo Solar Power has set up an annual capacity of 200MWp for PV modules specifically for the Taiwan market, and will start production at the end of June, Hong indicated. The PV modules will be ruggedized models featuring resistance to strong wind, water, salt and humidity, Hong noted. In addition, Neo Solar Power will submit new 320W PV modules made of 60 PERC monocrystalline silicon solar cells for certification, Hong said.

Currently, Neo Solar Power has annual solar cell production capacity of 1GWp in Taiwan including 600MWp for PERC monocrystalline models; 200MWp for PERC solar cells and 200MWp for PV modules in Vietnam; and 400MWp for polycrystalline solar cells in central China. For production of polycrystalline solar cells in China and Taiwan, Neo Solar Power accepts orders based on the principle of minimum operating losses.

Neo Solar Power chairman Sam Hong

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, June 2017