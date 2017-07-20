Taiwan makers see rising demand for poly-Si solar cells

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Taiwan-based solar cell makers have seen significantly rebounding orders for polycrystalline models since May 2017, and the corresponding prices have risen 20% as well, according to industry sources.

The orders and pricing have been boosted mainly by the US International Trade Commission's global safeguards investigation of imported solar cells and PV modules under the Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, which has sent vendors rushing to import solar cells in anticipating of price hikes. At the same time, demand in Europe is growing as PV installation usually peaks in the summer, the sources explained.

Most of the Taiwan-based solar cell makers are running at over 95% of their production capacities, the sources said.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers' quotes for outsourced production have increased 10% for polycrystalline models but remained unchanged for monocrystalline ones, the sources noted.

However, Taiwan-based solar cell makers face decreasing supply of poly-Si solar wafers, the sources said. Because cost of ingot slicing in Taiwan is relatively high, Taiwan-based poly-Si solar wafer makers have increasingly shipped ingots for overseas sale or outsourced slicing, resulting in decreased domestic supply, the sources indicated.

Consequently, Taiwan-based solar cell makers have to increase reliance on supply from China. However, Taiwan-based makers mostly use slurry-based sliced wafers but China-based poly-Si wafer makers have been switching to diamond wire-based slicing to reduce cost, the sources noted. As a result, China-based makers have reduced supply of slurry-based sliced wafers for Taiwan-based solar cell makers, the sources indicated.

