NSP affiliate completes 225MWp PV systems in US

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP) has disclosed its affiliate Clean Focus Yield (CFY) has completed rooftop PV systems and ground-mounted power stations in the US totaling 225MWp.

NSP in November 2016 invested US$44 million for a 26.95% stake in the US-based partner.

With total investment of US$435 million, the CFY-installed PV systems can generate electricity for sale at US$33 million a year, NSP said. The rooftop systems and power stations were originally projects of US-based Greenskies Renewable Energy (GRE), NSP noted.

GRE is also making plans for other PV projects totaling 350MWp and CFY has obtained from GRE priority rights for handling 165MWp of them, NSP indicated.

CFY will also tap markets other than the US. CFY will finish IPO preparations for Hong Kong Stock Exchange by end-of-2017 and expects to start trading as soon as fourth-quarter 2018.