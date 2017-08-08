Gintech, NSP July revenues fall sequentially

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell makers Gintech Energy and Neo Solar Power have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.130 billion (US$37.2 million) and NT$669.6 million respectively for July, slipping 2.10% on month but growing 33.44% on year and declining 26.05% on month and 48.81% on year.

The on-month drop in July consolidated was because strong demand for solar cells left fewer solar cells to produce PV modules in-house, and so PV module shipments shrank in July, Gintech explained. Gintech expects strong demand and stable prices to remain in August and September.

Neo Solar Power indicated that the sequential decrease in July consolidated revenues was because the company declined orders asking low prices and delayed shipments until August due to a Typhoon in Taiwan at the end of July.

Gintech posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.727 billion for January-July, falling 25.37% on year, while Neo Solar's NT$5.051 billion dipped 56.89%.

Gintech, NSP: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Gintech NSP Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jul-17 1,130 33.4% 670 (48.8%) Jun-17 1,154 (19.5%) 905 (27.9%) May-17 1,084 (33.6%) 829 (51.3%) Apr-17 941 (39.6%) 485 (68.7%) Mar-17 1,196 (21.1%) 661 (68.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017