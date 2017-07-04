Taipei, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 15:41 (GMT+8)
NSP to set up rooftop PV system at Taiwan labor training center
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP) has announced it has signed a pact with the Workforce Development Agency under Taiwan's Ministry of Labor for setting up a rooftop PV system with installation capacity of 2.0MWp at the agency's labor training center in southern Taiwan, with completion scheduled for December 2017.

The rooftop PV systems will consist of nearly 6,500 Glory BiFi PV modules developed and produced in house, NSP said.

Glory BiFi PV modules feature double glass sides in comparison with front glass side for power generation and back side covered with a plane for an ordinary PV module, NSP noted. The back glass side can generate power from reflected sunlight and thus a Glory BiFi PV module has power output 10-20% higher than an ordinary one, NSP indicated.

Glory BiFi PV modules have strong resistance to negative impact of weather, NSP added.

Glory BiFi doule glass side PV modules developed and produced by Neo Solar Power

NSP's Glory BiFi doule glass side PV modules
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, July 2017

