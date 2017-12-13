Taipei, Thursday, December 14, 2017 18:21 (GMT+8)
Mono-Si more competitive in PERC in 2018
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

While PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) technology can hike conversion efficiency of both mono-Si and poly-Si solar cells, PERCs are expected to see more adoptions in 2018 in the mono-Si segment where the conversion rates are higher on the same equipment cost, according to industry sources.

Conversion rates stand at 21.0-21.5% for mono-Si PERCs and below 20% for poly-Si ones, the sources said. As an alternative to adopting PERC technology, poly-Si cell makers can use diamond wire-cut wafers and black silicon manufacturing process to hike energy conversion rates, the sources noted. However, such poly-Si cells have energy conversion rates of 20.5%, still lower than those for mono-Si PERCs, the sources indicated.

According to China's Institute of Electrical Engineering, N-type PERT (passivated emitter rear totally diffused) or HIT (hetero-junction with intrinsic thin layer) solar cells are little superior to P-type PERC mono-Si cells in energy conversion rate but entail higher production cost. This is likely to motivate makers investing in production of N-type PERT or HIT solar cells to shift to mono-Si PERCs.

