Neo Solar Power to cut manpower

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP), in response to reports that the company will reduce personnel by 40% due to plans to gradually quit production of polycrystalline solar cells, on March 8 clarified that it plans to decrease personnel by less than 20%.

NSP will phase out production of polycrystalline solar cells by the end of the third quarter of 2017 and focus on PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrytalline solar cells. Consequently, NSP's total annual solar cell production capacity will decrease from 2.2GWp at present to 1.0GWp then, with the capacity in Taiwan to be reduced by 500MWp.

Along with the reduction in production capacity, NSP plans to lay off less than 20% of employees by the end of the third quarter. As NSP will expand PV module production capacity, the company will shift a portion of the solar cell workforce to production of PV modules.