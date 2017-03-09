Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 01:09 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
23°C
Neo Solar Power to cut manpower
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP), in response to reports that the company will reduce personnel by 40% due to plans to gradually quit production of polycrystalline solar cells, on March 8 clarified that it plans to decrease personnel by less than 20%.

NSP will phase out production of polycrystalline solar cells by the end of the third quarter of 2017 and focus on PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrytalline solar cells. Consequently, NSP's total annual solar cell production capacity will decrease from 2.2GWp at present to 1.0GWp then, with the capacity in Taiwan to be reduced by 500MWp.

Along with the reduction in production capacity, NSP plans to lay off less than 20% of employees by the end of the third quarter. As NSP will expand PV module production capacity, the company will shift a portion of the solar cell workforce to production of PV modules.

Realtime news

  • ChipMOS profits hike in 4Q16

    Bits + chips | 2h 28min ago

  • Nvidia announces Jetson TX2 for IoT applications

    IT + CE | 2h 34min ago

  • VIS February revenues fall to 14-month low

    Bits + chips | 2h 36min ago

  • Chunghwa Picture Tubes ships 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels in February

    Displays | 2h 37min ago

  • Nanya raises capex for 2017

    Bits + chips | 2h 39min ago

  • ShunSin posts EPS of NT$9.12 for 2016

    Bits + chips | 2h 41min ago

  • China market: PV module prices higher than international levels

    Before Going to Press | 2h 53min ago

  • Digitimes Research: At least 41 million QD TV panels to ship in 2020

    Before Going to Press | 2h 56min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile posts January-February net EPS of NT$0.98

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

  • Sinbon Electronics nets NT$5.15 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h ago

  • Gemtek Technology sees increased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 3h 2min ago

  • Young Optics sees increased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 3h 3min ago

  • Qisda to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.32

    Before Going to Press | 3h 7min ago

  • Seagate Technology focuses HDD R&D on SMR, TDMR, HAMR, says senior VP

    Before Going to Press | 3h 7min ago

  • AcBel Polytech nets NT$1.01 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 10min ago

  • Delta Electronics February revenues up

    Before Going to Press | 3h 10min ago

  • UDE to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.60

    Before Going to Press | 3h 11min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link