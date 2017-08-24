Hanwha Q Cells, LG, China PV makers reportedly mulling factory plans for US

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 24 August 2017]

South Korea-based solar cell and PV module makers Hanwha Q Cells and LG Electronics as well as a few China-based fellow makers, to cope with US global safeguards investigation of imported PV products, have reportedly surveyed candidate sites in the US for constructing factories there, according to industry sources.

US International Trade Commission (ITC), in response to a complaint by US-based solar firm Suniva - which declared bankruptcy in April 2017 - is undertaking an investigation under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Hanwha Q Cells is a leading producer of P-type PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells). As 80% of its solar cell production capacity is free of US antitrust tariffs, Hanwha Q Cells has concentrated exports to the US market, the sources said.

LG focuses on next-generation N-type solar cells, including PERT (passivated emitter rear totally diffused) and IBC (interdigitated back contact) HIT (heterojuction with intrinsic thin layer) ones, the sources noted.

Most of the China-based makers that have surveyed factory sites in the US are unlikely to eventually build factories there because the high production costs in the US would cripple their price competitiveness, the sources indicated.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers are mostly unwilling to construct factories in the US due to high production cost, and they are financially unable to do so due to continued losses.

ITC members will vote to decide whether to impose tariffs on imported solar cells and PV modules on September 22, 2017, the sources said. If ITC decides to impose the tariffs, Trump will make the final decision on whether to implement them November 13.