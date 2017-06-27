Neo Solar Power completes 200MWp high-efficiency PV module factory

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Neo Solar Power on June 26 held an inauguration ceremony for a high-efficiency PV module factory with annual production capacity of 200MWp in Hsinchu Science Park, northern Taiwan, according to the company.

The factory has started trial production in small volumes and will kick off volume production in July, according to company chairman and CEO Sam Hong. A 4- or 5-bus bar high-efficiency PV module produced at the factory is made of 60 PERC monocrystalline silicon solar cells and has power output of 305-310W.

The factory produces high-efficiency PV modules targeted for the Taiwan market, with 25% of output for own use and 75% for sale, Hong said. Due to very little vacant land in Taiwan, many PV power-generating stations will be set up on coastal land, and the surfaces of irrigation ponds and reservoirs, and therefore PV modules should be equipped with strong resistance to salinity, strong wind and water, Hong explained.

Neo Solar Power invested NT$250 million (US$8.3 million) to construct the factory and expects return on investment to take only one year due to high profitability for high-efficiency PV modules, Hong noted.

Neo Solar Power currently has total annual production capacity of 1,600MWp for solar cells, including 600MWp in Taiwan and 200MWp in Vietnam for PERC monocrystalline models and 400MWp in China for polycrystalline models, and aims to ship 1,000MWp of solar cells in 2017. Neo Solar Power has existing annual PV module production capacity of 60MWp in Taiwan and 400MWp in Vietnam.

General Energy Solutions, Neo Solar Power's subsidiary EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor and operator for PV power generation projects, is expected to set up PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of about 400MWp in 2017. For return on investment, the subsidiary is expected to sell completed systems or licenses to set up PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of about 400MWp in 2017.

President Tsai Ing-wen (first from left) visits the high-efficiency PV module factory

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, June 2017