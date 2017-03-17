Taipei, Friday, March 17, 2017 17:26 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Neo Solar Power seeking partners to upgrade solar cell production in China
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP) is talking with first-tier China-based PV makers to introduce them as strategic partners via stake investment in NSP, and aims to use the funds specifically for upgrading polycrystalline solar cell production capacity at its factory in Nanchang, central China, for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrystalline solar cells, according to the company.

One of the target China-based PV makers is solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, NSP said.

In addition to the upgrades, NSP hopes to expand annual production capacity at the factory from 400MWp at present to 1GWp completely for PERC monocrystalline solar cells, NSP indicated.

If NSP is unable to introduce strategic partners, the factory will maintain production of polycrystalline solar cells for the time being, the company said.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link