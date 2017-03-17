Neo Solar Power seeking partners to upgrade solar cell production in China

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP) is talking with first-tier China-based PV makers to introduce them as strategic partners via stake investment in NSP, and aims to use the funds specifically for upgrading polycrystalline solar cell production capacity at its factory in Nanchang, central China, for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrystalline solar cells, according to the company.

One of the target China-based PV makers is solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, NSP said.

In addition to the upgrades, NSP hopes to expand annual production capacity at the factory from 400MWp at present to 1GWp completely for PERC monocrystalline solar cells, NSP indicated.

If NSP is unable to introduce strategic partners, the factory will maintain production of polycrystalline solar cells for the time being, the company said.