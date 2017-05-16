SAS, NSP suffer net losses for 1Q17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) and solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP) have released their financial reports for first-quarter 2017, recording net losses per share of NT$0.70 and NT$1.26 respectively.

SAS posted consolidated revenues of NT$13.577 billion (US$447 million), gross margin of 13.60%, net operating profit of 647.3 million and net loss of NT$404.7 million, while NSP posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.162 billion, gross margin of -31.42%, net operating loss of NT$1.135 billion and net loss of NT$1.285 billion.

SAS's subsidiary, the semiconductor wafer maker GlobalWafers, accounted for 77.93% of the first-quarter consolidated revenues and the subsidiary also contributed NT$349 million in net profit attributable to the parent company. It means SAS's first-quarter net loss resulted from its own operation.

SAS's newly developed high-efficiency solar-grade polycrystalline black silicon wafers are being tested by clients and production is slated for mid-2017.

NSP said it saw net operating loss and net loss in the first quarter due to decreased orders from China-based PV module makers, drops in solar cell pricing and reduced poly-Si solar cell production in line with operational adjustments.

Six other solar cell makers have also reported net losses for the first quarter.

Losses for solar cell makers, 1Q17 Company Gross margin Net loss (NT$m) Net loss per share (NT$) Motech -11.71% 1,010 2.07 Gintech -15.43% 779.8 1.62 Solartech -14.08% 327.3 0.88 Tainergy -13.66% 275.6 0.77 TSEC -8.87% 266.6 0.62 E-Ton Solar -17.95% 171 0.22

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017