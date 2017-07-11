Motech Industries, Neo Solar Power, TSEC June revenues up on month

Crystalline silicon solar cell makers Motech Industries, Neo Solar Power (NSP) and TSEC have reported June consolidated revenues of NT$2.033 billion (US$67.1 million) up 8.13%, NT$905 million up 9.22% and NT$558 million up 3.00% respectively on month.
However, Motech, NSP and TSEC saw June consolidated revenues decrease on year by 28.04%, 27.94% and 26.96% respectively.
Motech posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.598 billion for the second quarter, growing 10.43% on quarter but slipping 36.70% on year, and NT$10.667 billion for January-June, falling 42.23% on year.
NSP recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.219 billion for the second quarter, rising 2.62% on quarter but dipping 50.73% on year, and NT$4.382 billion for January-June, dropping 57.90% on year.
TSEC's consolidated revenues of NT$1.558 billion for the second quarter declined 8.22% on quarter and 23.22% on year and NT$3.256 billion for the first half of 2017 slipped 22.71% on year.
Fellow maker Tainergy Tech also reported consolidated revenues of NT$447 million for June, dipping 1.79% on month and 48.55% on year, and NT$2.508 billion for January-June, dropping 46.47% on year.
4 solar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
NSP
Tainergy
Motech
TSEC
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Jun-17
|
905
|
(27.9%)
|
447
|
(48.6%)
|
2,033
|
(28%)
|
558
|
(27%)
|
May-17
|
829
|
(51.3%)
|
455
|
(52.7%)
|
1,880
|
(36.7%)
|
542
|
(15.5%)
|
Apr-17
|
485
|
(68.7%)
|
400
|
(44.8%)
|
1,685
|
(44.8%)
|
458
|
(26.5%)
|
Mar-17
|
661
|
(68.2%)
|
375
|
(47.9%)
|
1,854
|
(42.8%)
|
558
|
(30.3%)
|
Feb-17
|
735
|
(57.6%)
|
421
|
(38.7%)
|
1,487
|
(53%)
|
521
|
(24.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017