Motech Industries, Neo Solar Power, TSEC June revenues up on month

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell makers Motech Industries, Neo Solar Power (NSP) and TSEC have reported June consolidated revenues of NT$2.033 billion (US$67.1 million) up 8.13%, NT$905 million up 9.22% and NT$558 million up 3.00% respectively on month.

However, Motech, NSP and TSEC saw June consolidated revenues decrease on year by 28.04%, 27.94% and 26.96% respectively.

Motech posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.598 billion for the second quarter, growing 10.43% on quarter but slipping 36.70% on year, and NT$10.667 billion for January-June, falling 42.23% on year.

NSP recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.219 billion for the second quarter, rising 2.62% on quarter but dipping 50.73% on year, and NT$4.382 billion for January-June, dropping 57.90% on year.

TSEC's consolidated revenues of NT$1.558 billion for the second quarter declined 8.22% on quarter and 23.22% on year and NT$3.256 billion for the first half of 2017 slipped 22.71% on year.

Fellow maker Tainergy Tech also reported consolidated revenues of NT$447 million for June, dipping 1.79% on month and 48.55% on year, and NT$2.508 billion for January-June, dropping 46.47% on year.

4 solar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month NSP Tainergy Motech TSEC Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jun-17 905 (27.9%) 447 (48.6%) 2,033 (28%) 558 (27%) May-17 829 (51.3%) 455 (52.7%) 1,880 (36.7%) 542 (15.5%) Apr-17 485 (68.7%) 400 (44.8%) 1,685 (44.8%) 458 (26.5%) Mar-17 661 (68.2%) 375 (47.9%) 1,854 (42.8%) 558 (30.3%) Feb-17 735 (57.6%) 421 (38.7%) 1,487 (53%) 521 (24.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017