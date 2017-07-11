Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
Motech Industries, Neo Solar Power, TSEC June revenues up on month
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell makers Motech Industries, Neo Solar Power (NSP) and TSEC have reported June consolidated revenues of NT$2.033 billion (US$67.1 million) up 8.13%, NT$905 million up 9.22% and NT$558 million up 3.00% respectively on month.

However, Motech, NSP and TSEC saw June consolidated revenues decrease on year by 28.04%, 27.94% and 26.96% respectively.

Motech posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.598 billion for the second quarter, growing 10.43% on quarter but slipping 36.70% on year, and NT$10.667 billion for January-June, falling 42.23% on year.

NSP recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.219 billion for the second quarter, rising 2.62% on quarter but dipping 50.73% on year, and NT$4.382 billion for January-June, dropping 57.90% on year.

TSEC's consolidated revenues of NT$1.558 billion for the second quarter declined 8.22% on quarter and 23.22% on year and NT$3.256 billion for the first half of 2017 slipped 22.71% on year.

Fellow maker Tainergy Tech also reported consolidated revenues of NT$447 million for June, dipping 1.79% on month and 48.55% on year, and NT$2.508 billion for January-June, dropping 46.47% on year.

4 solar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

NSP

Tainergy

Motech

TSEC

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Jun-17

905

(27.9%)

447

(48.6%)

2,033

(28%)

558

(27%)

May-17

829

(51.3%)

455

(52.7%)

1,880

(36.7%)

542

(15.5%)

Apr-17

485

(68.7%)

400

(44.8%)

1,685

(44.8%)

458

(26.5%)

Mar-17

661

(68.2%)

375

(47.9%)

1,854

(42.8%)

558

(30.3%)

Feb-17

735

(57.6%)

421

(38.7%)

1,487

(53%)

521

(24.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

