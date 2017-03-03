Neo Solar Power to phase out polycrystalline solar cell production

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

Neo Solar Power (NSP) will phase out production of polycrystalline silicon solar cells due to increasing price competition from China-based makers, and will focus on PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrystalline solar cells and investments in PV power-generating stations, according to company chairman and CEO Sam Hong.

Many China-based makers have expanded polycrystalline solar cell production, resulting in global oversupply and consequent price drops, Hong said. If Taiwan-based solar cell makers do not avoid price competition with China-based makers, they may eventually be unable to survive, Hong noted.

NSP currently has a total annual solar cell production capacity of 2.2GWp, consisting of 1.2GWp for polycrystalline models, 300MWp for conventional monocrystalline, and 700MWp for PERC monocrystalline.

NSP has disposed of an annual capacity of 200MWp for polycrystalline solar cells at its factory in Malaysia and shifted 100MWp to PERC monocrystalline solar cells from the factory to Vietnam. NSP currently has an annual capacity of 300MWp in Vietnam and 400MWp in Taiwan for PERC monocrystalline for a total of 700MWp.

NSP will gradually shut down 1.2GWp in annual capacity for polycrystalline solar cells and upgrade 300MWp from conventional monocrystalline solar cells to PERC monocrystalline models. In addition, NSP will set up N-type HIT (hetero-junction with intrinsic thin layer) high-efficiency solar cell production lines.

Specifically for the Taiwan market, NSP has set up an annual production capacity of 60-70MWp for PERC monocrystalline solar modules in Taiwan and will expand to 250MWp in mid-2017.

General Energy Solutions, NSP's subsidiary engaged in investment in PV power generation, has had invested in a total installation capacity of 63MWp on grid. General Energy Solutions will sell 33MWp PV power-generating stations on grid and 33MWp will be under construction in the Dominican Republic in the fourth quarter of 2017. The company has owned PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of 20MWp in Japan, with 14.8MWp expected to be sold in the first quarter of 2017.

NSP's US subsidiary is evaluating investing in PV power-generating stations with installation capacity of 110MWp on grid and 40MWp under construction in the US. If investment is made, NSP will sell the stations to a newly established Hong Kong-based Yield Co.

NSP has set up a joint venture, Hsin Jih Tai, with Cathay Life Insurance specifically for investment in PV power generation in Taiwan.

Neo Solar Power chairman and CEO Sam Hong

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, March 2017