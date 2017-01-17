NSP plans to shift solar cell capacity from Malaysia to Vietnam

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Neo Solar Power (NSP) plans to relocate annual production capacity of 200MWp for solar cells from Malaysia to Vietnam in order to cut production cost, according to industry sources.

To avoid US anti-dumping tariff rates imposed on Taiwan-made solar cells directly exported to the US or used in China-made PV modules shipped to the US, NSP has gradually shifted 200MWp of its solar cell production capacity in Taiwan to a factory of Malaysia-based TS Solartech since the fourth quarter of 2015, the sources said, adding the relocated capacity came into operation in second-half 2016.

As production cost in Vietnam is lower than in Malaysia, NSP plans to relocate the 200MWp capacity from TS Solartech's factory to another in Vietnam belonging to Vina Cell Technology, a subsidiary of Vina Solar Technology which undertakes OEM production of PV modules for NSP, the sources indicated.

NSP also plans to relocate N-type HIT (heterojunction with intrinsic thin layer) solar cell production line from a factory in northern Taiwan to another in the same region, the sources said.

NSP currently has annual production capacity of 1,200MWp for solar cells in Taiwan, 500MWp of which is for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) solar cells.