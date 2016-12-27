Taipei, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 16:06 (GMT+8)
NSP to focus on high-efficiency solar cells, investments in PV power stations in 2017, says paper
EDN, December 27; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP) will not expand production capacity beginning 2017 and instead will focus on hiking the proportion of models with high-energy conversion rates and investing in PV power stations in Taiwan and abroad, the Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News (EDN) cited company president Andy Shen as indicating.

NSP also has annual production capacity of 600MWp for PV modules in China specifically for exports to Europe, the US and Japan and will gradually expand PV module annual capacity in Taiwan from 60MWp currently to 300MWp, most of which will be for producing models with 300W per module, Shen reportedly said.

For investment in PV power stations in Taiwan, NSP and Cathay Life Insurance have set up a joint venture with initial paid-in capital of NT$1.5 billion (US$46.9 million). For investment in overseas PV power stations, NSP has set up Yield Co. and plans to invest or acquire such stations with total installation capacity of 300-400MWp, Shen reportedly disclosed.

