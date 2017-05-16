Asustek shifting focus away from consumer desktop market

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Asustek Computer has recently decided to release fewer traditional consumer desktop products and will focus on China and Taiwan’s enterprise sector as well as all-in-one PC and high-end Republic of Gamers (ROG) branded gaming products.

Worldwide PC shipments have been suffering from declines in the past few years and were down to only around 260 million units in 2016 from over 360 million units in 2011. Desktop shipments have also been struggling to stay above 100 million units every year.

Among desktop-based PC applications, only gaming and enterprise models are still seeing small shipment growths, while demand for traditional tower-type models has been weakening due to competition from notebooks. Mini PCs have also seen their sales gradually dropping since the second half of 2016. Although all-in-one PC shipments did not drop in 2016, the volume is only expected to stay around 10 million units in 2017 without new innovations to stimulate demand.

Because of desktop products' weak performance, Asustek will turn to focus on developing AIO PC, mid-range to high-end gaming and enterprise desktops.

Asustek shipped around one million desktops in 2013, two million units in 2014, and less than three million units in 2015. In 2016, shipment dropped back to around one million units.