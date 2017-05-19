Taipei, Saturday, May 20, 2017 05:45 (GMT+8)
Google to team up with Asustek to launch new AR smartphone
Max Wang, San Francisco; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

Google will team up with Asustek Computer to roll out its second-generation AR-enabled smartphone expecting to launch the new phone in the third quarter of 2017 at the earliest, according to Google. The Internet company cooperated with Lenovo to launch its first generation AR smartphone in 2016.

The new AR-enabled phone will come with a 5.7-inch display, according to sources familiar with the project. However, the sources also noted that Google is cooperating with another smartphone maker to develop a different type of AR smartphone.

Meanwhile, in addition to optimizing its existing VR Daydream platform, Google also plans to release related solutions for standalone VR devices. A number of hardware vendors, including HTC and Lenovo will participate in the project with corresponding devices likely to hit the market at the end of 2017, Google noted at the Google I/O 2017.

